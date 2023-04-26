Ida Mae Durensky, 90

Ida Mae Durensky (Brosowske), also known as Mae, peacefully passed away on April 21, 2023, at the age of 90 years old. Mae was born on Oct. 30, 1932, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Paul and Bessie Alma Brosowske.

Mae grew up in Barney, North Dakota, graduated from high school, and went on to become a devoted homemaker. She found joy in the simple things in life, such as her home, her family, her yard, her flowers and her garden. Mae loved to travel with her husband, Don. They made many memories together exploring new places. Mae was a 65-year member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Buena Park, California, where she worshipped.

