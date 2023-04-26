Ida Mae Durensky, 90

Ida Mae Durensky (Brosowske), also known as Mae, peacefully passed away on April 21, 2023, at the age of 90 years old. Mae was born on Oct. 30, 1932, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Paul and Bessie Alma Brosowske.
Mae grew up in Barney, North Dakota, graduated from high school, and went on to become a devoted homemaker. She found joy in the simple things in life, such as her home, her family, her yard, her flowers and her garden. Mae loved to travel with her husband, Don. They made many memories together exploring new places. Mae was a 65-year member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Buena Park, California, where she worshipped.
Mae is survived by her loving husband, Don Durensky, with whom she would have celebrated 68 years of marriage on May 7, 2023, her daughter Peggy Gallagher, her grandchildren Steven Aderhold, James Aderhold, Jessica Braren, Adam Harrod and Elliott Harrod, her great-grandchildren Brittany Phagen, Zachary Aderhold and Nicholas Aderhold, and her great-great-grandchild Gentry Phagen. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Manford Brosowske, and daughter Terri Dawn Richmond.
A graveside service for Mae will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Forest Lawn in Cypress, California, from 8:30 — 9 a.m. Contributions in Mae’s memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.
To plant a tree in memory of Ida Durensky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
