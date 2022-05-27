Purchase Access

Ila Bergum, 96

Ila Bergum, 96, of Aitkin, Minnesota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.

A private family burial will be held in the coming days with a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

