Ila D. (Nevala) Bergum, 96

Ila D. (Nevala) Bergum passed away on May 25, 2022, at the age of 96.
There will be a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The family is planning a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Ila Nevala was born Aug. 3, 1925 in Sparta, Minnesota to Isaac and Hilja (Pontinen) Nevala. She attended local schools and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1943.
She was working in Duluth, Minnesota, where she met Lowell Bergum. They were married on Oct. 8, 1946. They farmed north of Dwight, North Dakota, then moved to Wahpeton in 1981. She worked at St. Francis nursing home and North Dakota State College of Science. She was a member of Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. In her free time, she loved to read and do word puzzles.
Ila is survived by her children, Lee (Colleen) Bergum, Phoenix, Arizona, Larry Bergum, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Gayle (Lyle) Gomarko, Aitkin, Minnesota, and Shari (Rick) Langer, Fullerton, California. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Ila was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell in 1991; parents, Hilja and Isaac Nevala; sisters, Alice Salo, Sylvia Salo, and Ina Maki; and one brother, Roy Nevala.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson funeral home, Wahpeton.
