Ilene Mary Drewlow, 72

Ilene Mary Drewlow, 72, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

Visitation and a Rosary will begin at 1 p.m. followed by her Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Tony Welle will officiate the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

