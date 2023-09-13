New York City Mayor Eric Adams has taken a leading role among Democrats in conceding the damage done to local communities by the Biden administration’s policy of allowing millions of illegal border crossers to remain in the United States. Adams recently raised eyebrows in his party by saying the arrival of thousands of illegal asylum-seekers, with their enormous demands for economic and social services, “will destroy New York City.”

“Month after month, I stood up and I said, ‘This is going to come to a neighborhood near you,’” Adams told a community meeting last week. “Well, we’re here. We’re getting no support on this national crisis. ... Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City.”

