Inez Eckre, 95
Inez Loretta (Hektner) Eckre, 95, of Wahpeton, passed away peacefully in a Fargo hospital on Feb. 12, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton on Saturday, June 17. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. — 12p.m., followed by the service. Lunch will be served in the Church Fellowship Hall, following the service. The family encourages you to stay for lunch and share memories and stories about Inez. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton after the lunch.
She was the youngest of five children, born to Joseph and Mabel (Huss) Hektner of rural Mooreton, North Dakota. Inez was born on Dec. 4, 1927, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Inez grew up on the family farm and attended rural school at Barney No. 1 her first eight years, then attended and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1945.
She graduated from NDSCS and then was employed at the Wahpeton office of Otter Tail Power Company for two years.
Inez met Al Eckre and they were engaged on Valentine’s Day and were married later that year on Aug. 12, 1950, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. They were married for 72 years.
Inez and Al remained residents of Wahpeton and enjoyed many local activities. Her favorite was bowling and she belonged to two leagues for more than 40 years. Inez enjoyed the camaraderie and competition and went to many state and even some national bowling tournaments. She enjoyed swimming, biking and long walks. Al and Inez could be seen walking and biking around Wahpeton every day possible. She was a good seamstress and made many of her daughter’s clothes when they were young. Inez was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church for 80 years, Bethel Circle No. 5, NDSCS Faculty Wives, the NDSCS 300 Alumni Club, Elkettes, Wahpeton Bowling Association, Chahinkapa Zoo Association and the Wahpeton Twin Town Artist Series. As a young girl she liked to roller skate, dance and participated in many 4-H activities.
Inez and Al loved to travel, especially after Al retired from NDSCS. They visited all 50 states and traveled to most countries in Western Europe and of course, Scandinavia; the home of their ancestors. Inez liked to take pictures and would put together scrapbooks of all their travels. On one notable trip in 2004, Inez and Al renewed their wedding vows at “The Little Brown Church in the Vale,” in Iowa.
Inez is survived by her husband Alvin (Ace) Eckre of Wahpeton, her four children; Susan (Steve) Rassier, Bruce Eckre, Debra (Mike) Shannon and Brian (Wendy) Eckre. She has nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren (with one more on the way). Allison (Nick) Breyfogle, Chloe, Logan, Cecily; Nicole (Mike) Clark, Cooper, Isaac; Whitney (Austin) Muhl, Wyatt, Dawson; Matthew
(Nichole) Shannon; Mark (Leslie) Shannon, Brooke; Teresa (Jarid) Swenson, Aubrey, Ethan; David (Gita) Eckre; Jason (Amanda) Eckre, Liara; Kevin (Lori) Eckre, Ainsley. Inez is also survived by her two sisters, Sylvia Likness and Jeanette Radig and her brother-in-law Kenneth (Margie) Eckre.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Vernon (Leona) Hektner and Donald (Ann) Hektner; brothers-in-law Glennis (Ione) Eckre, Carl Likness and Marcus Radig.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Inez’s name are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church or Fairview Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at inez.eckre @gmail.com.
