Inez Irene Lunde, 82
Inez Irene Lunde passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, surrounded by her family at the age of 82.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Monday, July 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the church. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate. Masks are required. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
The service will be live streamed on the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.
Inez was born on Aug. 20, 1937 on her parents, Fred and Irene (Lutz) Guthmiller’s farm north of Roscoe, South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Roscoe. She attended Roscoe Public School, graduating in 1955. Inez later attended Northern College in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, earning her teaching certificate. She first taught elementary school in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and later in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Loyalton, South Dakota.
Inez was united in marriage to Dennis Kotschevar in Roscoe, South Dakota, on July 2, 1961. Together they shared four children, Brian, Karen, Joel and Julie. Throughout the years, they lived in Roscoe, South Dakota, Lemmon, South Dakota, Cavalier, North Dakota, Casselton, North Dakota, and Enderlin, North Dakota. These towns provided wonderful homes and lifelong friends for Inez. She kept busy with the children as well as many other jobs including a ceramic shop in their home, Avon Sales, daycare and working for the school systems in both Casselton and Enderlin and managing the Enderlin Golf Course.
In 1989, Inez and Julie moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, where Inez worked at the Bank of the West in Breckenridge until she retired in 1999. Here she made many lasting friendships and was able to travel across the country on bus trips that she organized for the bank.
Inez met her new friend and love, Duane Lunde at New Beginnings. Inez and Duane were united in marriage on Oct. 24, 1992 in Wahpeton. Together Duane and Inez lived life to the fullest being with friends and traveling around the United States, with Branson, Missouri being their favorite. Duane passed away in May of 2018 and in 2019 Inez moved to Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Inez was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, participating in Bible studies, Bethel Lutheran Circle and quilting. She loved going to concerts, musicals and plays, and listening to gospel music in her car. Inez had a friend group around every corner including the Breckenridge P.E.O. Chapter B, Merrifew Homemakers, CWL club, and the GNO Ladies’ Club. She loved being a hostess and spreading her smile, positive attitude and wit to all she met. She will be remembered as a strong, independent, loving mother and friend, making everyday fun.
Inez is survived by her children, Brian (Sharon) Kotschevar, Karen (Kurt) Anderson, Julie (Mike) Bommersbach, step-daughter Kim (Carter) Hansen, and daughter-in-law Christine Kotschevar. Inez is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Alexis (Carl Fraley), Zane, and Lydia Kotschevar, Mike (Marissa) Anderson, Lauren (Zach) Maas and Jenna Anderson, Claire, Kate, and Brock Kotschevar, Brody and Ella Bommersbach and Jaden, Bridger and Olivia Hansen and four great-grandchildren, Levi and Madelyn Anderson, and Vivian and Gianna Maas. Surviving Inez are also two sisters, Betty (Gunnar) Eriksson, Linda (Dana) Galm, brother Gerald (Sharon) Guthmiller, brother-in-law Melvin Himmerich, and sister-in-law Shirley Guthmiller. Inez was blessed with many special nieces and nephews living throughout the U.S. as well as friends too numerous to count.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents, husband Duane, son Joel, and siblings Gordon, Renetta, Arlene and Robert.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
