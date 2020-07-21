Inez Lunde, 82, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Her Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the church.
Masks are required at both services. A livestream of the service will be available on our website. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
