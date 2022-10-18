Inga Jordheim, 96

Inga Amanda Jordheim, 96, formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Her services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with visitation an hour and a half prior. Burial will be at Gol-Aal Cemetery in Wyndmere.

