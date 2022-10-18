Inga Jordheim, 96

Inga Amanda Jordheim, 96, formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Her services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with visitation an hour and a half prior. Burial will be at Gol-Aal Cemetery in Wyndmere.
The oldest of six girls, Inga was born Jan. 2, 1926, to McCarl and Gina (Hegseth) Syverson in rural Wyndmere. When Inga’s mother passed away in 1936, her aunt, Sophie Syverson, came to live with the family.
Inga married Clarence Jordheim on April 12, 1945, at Gol-Aal Lutheran Church in Wyndmere after Clarence returned from World War II. They farmed in rural Wyndmere, where they raised their three children. After Clarence’s passing in 1995, Inga remained in Wyndmere until 2008, when she moved to Fargo, North Dakota, then to Grand Forks in 2016.
Inga was a lifelong member of Gol-Aal Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She taught Sunday School, held offices in the ladies’ organization and was an active church quilter. The Gol-Aal (Grace) Lutheran Church members were her second family. She was also a lifelong member of the VFW Auxiliary in McLeod, North Dakota.
Through the years, Inga made hundreds of quilts, giving them to family, friends, and nonprofit organizations. Inga also loved to crochet and embroider. Her embroidered kitchen towels were gifted to many, along with her crocheted doilies. She enjoyed playing the card game “Golf” with her sisters and friends, with lunch being served after. She was known for her lefse, flatbread, and krumkake, and passed the baking knowledge to her grandchildren. She always had coffee and lunch available for anyone who came to visit. Family and her Norwegian heritage were important to Inga. She compiled the family history of the Hegseth, Syverson and Jordheim family trees.
She is survived by her children: Conrad (Ann) Jordheim, Bismarck, North Dakota; Diane (Lynn) Lindseth, Thompson, North Dakota; and Allan (Alisa) Jordheim, Sandpoint, Idaho; her grandchildren: Michelle (Scott) Reichenberger, Steve Jordheim, Tara (Steve) O’Hearn, Kari (Jared) Fallos, Errol Jordheim; her great grandchildren: Neely and Zoe Reichenberger, Shawn and Katie O’Hearn, and Myla and Greyson Fallos; and three sisters: Fern Foyt, Gladys Dahlsad, and Marion Schriener.
Inga was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; sisters, Selma Breden and Ann Hektner.
May Inga’s legacy of faith, kindness, and generosity live through each of us.
Arrangements entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
