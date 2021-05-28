Ione Eckre, 80, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Eventide in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 followed by her funeral service at 2 p.m. at Wyndmere Lutheran Church, with Rev. Harvey Henderson officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Burial will take place at Elk Creek Cemetery, Wyndmere.
Ione Paethel Kjos was born on July 16, 1940 to Peter J. and Irene (Lee) Kjos in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She was the second child and only daughter born to this union, with one older brother, Henry Kjos. Irene was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church near their farm west of Wyndmere. She was raised on the family farm until 1955 when they moved into Wyndmere. Ione graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1958 and later received her degree from NDSU in Home Economics. After graduation, she taught school in both Wyndmere and Colfax, North Dakota.
On June 12, 1965, Ione was united in marriage to Glennis Eckre. They made their home on their farm near Wyndmere and in 1979, they were blessed when their son, Karl James, came into their lives. She worked for the Richland County ASCS office for many years. Ione was a member of Wyndmere Lutheran Church for 65 years and also the Red River Telephone Company.
Ione is survived by her son, Karl Eckre; her partner, friend, companion and caregiver, Art Solberg; sister-in-law, Norma Kjos and her children, Teresa Aspen, Russell Kjos, Rebecca Kjos, Peter Kjos, Christopher Kjos, and Sarah Miller; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glennis Eckre; her parents, Peter and Irene Kjos; her brother, Henry Kjos, and her nephew, Thomas Lee Kjos.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.