Ione June Beving, 93

Ione June Beving passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at Sanford Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 93. She will be remembered for her bright smile, her feisty engaging spirit and her love for life. She lived independently to the age of 93, and brought so much joy to her six children, 21 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandbabies.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Grace United Methodist Church, Moorhead, Minnesota. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

