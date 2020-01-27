Irene Bursheim, 92

Irene H. (Erickson) Bursheim, 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at CHI St. Francis Home in Breckenridge.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Abercrombie. Pastor Maggie Bjertness will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Abercrombie. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Bursheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

