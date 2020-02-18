Irene Reihe, 92

Irene Reihe, 92, of Fargo, North Dakota, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Sheyenne Crossing Hospice in West Fargo, North Dakota.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Bethany Senior Living Chapel in Fargo. Burial will be at a later date in the Grandview Cemetery, Gary, South Dakota.

Houseman Funeral Home in Clear Lake, South Dakota, is entrusted with the arrangements.

