Irene Thiel, 86, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, followed by a 5:30 p.m. prayer service and rosary. The family would like to invite everyone to join them at Texas Crossing in Tyler, North Dakota, for drinks following the prayer service.
Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. at the church on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, followed by her 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. A live stream of her services will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chahinkapa Zoo, Chahinkapa Park or CHI Health at Home Hospice.
Irene Louise Harth was born on Dec. 29, 1934, to her parents, George and Amy (Sommerness) Harth, in Lehr, North Dakota. She moved with her family to New England, North Dakota, where she attended kindergarten through eighth grade. The family then moved to Rothsay, Minnesota, to take over the Hovland family farm. Irene graduated high school in Rothsay, then attended St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Fargo, North Dakota, and became a registered nurse. She took great joy in maintaining her friendships with the nurses she worked with throughout her life.
Irene met, then married Gordon Herman Thiel on Nov. 15, 1956. Together they lived on a farmstead outside of Wahpeton, where they had their four children, Tammy, Thomas, Kathryn, and William. They later moved into Wahpeton, where they lived together for 55 years. Irene enjoyed entertaining and hosted many parties at their lake and, later, in their backyard pool.
Irene retired from nursing in 1991, which allowed her to spend more time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchildren. Irene loved caring for her family and was proudly “everyone’s grandma”.
Together with her husband, Gordie, Irene traveled extensively in the U.S. and Canada but also many countries abroad including most of Europe, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and some South Pacific Islands. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary in support of her husband’s service as a Marine. She used her beautiful voice to cantor for St John’s Catholic Church and other local churches. Gordie talked her into planting flowers at the VFW Airplane Park since 1985, and she took great pleasure in seeing those flower bloom.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; sons, Tom Thiel and Bill Thiel; sister, Ida Volker, sister-in-law, Janice Harth; and brother-in-law, Arnie Domm.
Irene is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Patrick “Rusty”) Teehan and Kathy (Mike) Matejcek; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; brother, Allyn Harth; sister-in-law, Muriel Domm; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
