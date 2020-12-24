Irva Sederstrom, 97, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Hopkins, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. A live stream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website. A service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Hopkins at a later date.
Irva Thurn was born to August and Carolina (Kempf) Thurn on May 13, 1923 in Ashley, North Dakota. After graduating high school in 1941, she attended the Calhoun Business College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Irva often joked about “being picked up in the header” as her independence grew and drew her out of Ashley. She went to work in Steele, North Dakota, where she met her husband, Ken Sederstrom. They were married on Oct. 4, 1944.
The couple lived in several places before they settled in Hopkins, Minnesota. After years of being a homemaker and watching over her two children, David Paul and Marcia Lee, she began working for Prudential Insurance Company. She loved her job and stayed until retirement. Irva had come to know loss too well when she lost her son David in 1957 and her husband Ken at the age of 45 in 1968.
Irva was a faithful and devoted member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church where she met many of her friends and volunteered her time. She quite enjoyed quilting, knitting, bridge, cooking, crafts, traveling and helping others. In 2012, she moved to the Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, to be closer to Marcia.
Irva is survived by her daughter, Marcia (John) Richman; her grandson, David (Stephanie) Richman; her granddaughter, Mary (Billy) Gavin; six great-granddaughters, Mallorie, Brynlie, Kenlie, Ellie, Emma and Cate; her brother, Carrol (Bev) Thurn; and nephews, Paul, Tim, Steve and Jeff Thurn.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Wilburt Thurn.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the NDSCS Foundation or Twin Town Villa.
Irva’s family would like to thank the staff at Twin Town Villa for the wonderful care she has received over the years.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
