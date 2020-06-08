Irvin Nelius Huseth, 92
Irvin Nelius Huseth, 92, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Sanford Health Hospital.
Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bougler Funeral Home, Fargo, North Dakota. Burial will take place at a later date. The service will be lived streamed at 6 p.m. Friday on the funeral home’s website, http://boulgerfuneralhome.com/.
Irvin was born March 27, 1928 at his home in Freeman Township, North Dakota, to Peter and Mary (Pederson) Huseth. He married Myra Engbloom on May 26, 1951 at United Lutheran Church, McLeod, North Dakota, and had three children, Mark, Marsha, and James.
Irvin spent all of his working life on the family farm and ranching with his family. He was an active member at Grace Lutheran church in rural Wyndmere, North Dakota, the Wyndmere High School Board, ND Beef Commission, President of ND Stockman’s Association, Sheyenne Valley Grazing Association Board Member and many other local boards and associations. He was an amateur pilot in his early years and a Delegate to the 1984 Republican National Convention in Flint, Michigan.
Irvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Myra; children, Mark (Eileen) Huseth of McLeod, Marsha (Steven) Sorenson, Ottertail, Minnesota, James Huseth of Walcott, North Dakota; grandchildren, Travis Huseth of McLeod, Tony (Ericka) Huseth of McLeod, Miranda (Brandon) Huseth Teachout of Los Angeles, California, Megan (Bill) Huseth of Lidgerwood, North Dakota; great grandchildren, Michael and Jacob Anderson, Max and Sydney Huseth; siblings, Pearl Taylor of California, Allan (Barb) Huseth of Wisconsin; and brother and sisters-in-law, George Zentgraf of Oregon, Anita Huseth of California, and Beverly Huseth of McLeod.
Irvin was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary; siblings, Noman Huseth, Bennie Huseth, Lois Zentgraf, Herbert Huseth, and Marvin Huseth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Dakota Stockman’s Foundation in Bismarck or Freeman Township Cemetery in McLeod.
The family wants to thank the exceptional care the staff gave Irvin at his time at the Pioneer House.
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of life Center, Fargo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.