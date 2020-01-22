Irving Eng, 90
Irving Kenneth Eng, age 90, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home in Hankinson.
The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Hankinson. Pastor Diane Krumm will be officiating. A celebration of life and burial of his ashes will be at the farm this coming summer.
Irving was born in rural Portland, North Dakota, on June 25, 1929, to Tom and Anna (Hanson) Eng. He grew up and attended rural school and graduated from Portland High School in 1948. After his formal education, Irving worked on the family farm as well as working local construction jobs.
On Sept. 9, 1951, Irving was united in marriage to Phyllis Kringlen at Bethany Church in rural Hatton, North Dakota. They made their home in rural Portland until 1978, when they moved to the family farm. Irving dedicated his working career to farming and retired at the age of 79. After his retirement, they moved to Lake Elsie near Hankinson, where he has since resided. Phyllis passed away on Sept. 21, 2011.
Irving was a dedicated, hard-working man and was enriched by the church and word of God. He was intentional in all that he did and loved helping others. This which was evident when he mowed his and five other lawns during the summers. Among other gifts, Irving was a talented musician playing both the accordion and piano. Most of the time, he was able to hear a song and play it without any sheet music.
Irving also enjoyed woodworking, Farkle, cards, dancing and playing golf. In Arizona, he even had a hole-in-one during one of his golf games. Always one to crack a joke, he loved to make others smile. Irving especially enjoyed his “five o’clock medicine.” Above all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Claudette (Ron) Carlson of Minnewaukan, North Dakota, Rhonda (Kim) Knodle of Valley City, North Dakota, and Jan (Dean) Bakke of Carrington, North Dakota; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents, Tom and Anna Eng; and sister, Jean Wegner.
The family requests memorials be made to CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.
