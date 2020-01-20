Irving Kenneth Eng, 90

Irving Kenneth Eng, 90, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at his home in Hankinson.

The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Hankinson. Pastor Diane Krumm will be officiating. A celebration of life and burial of his ashes will be at the farm this coming summer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

