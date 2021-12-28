Iver Francis Lentz Sr., 95

Iver Francis Lentz Sr., beloved husband, dad, brother and grandfather, transitioned peacefully from this life to his heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 26. He passed in his wife’s arms, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 2 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery.
Iver was born to Hugo R. and Emma A. Lentz in Hankinson, North Dakota, on Sept. 16, 1926. He attended Duerr Township Country School and graduated in the eighth grade. Iver then attended Wahpeton Science School where he earned a three-month certificate in welding.
Iver was an avid baseball player in his younger years, and his talent was so good he could have played in the minor leagues. Iver told stories about his love for the sport but made the final decision to stay home, help with chores on the family farm, and settle down with the love of his life.
Iver was united in marriage to Elizabeth Garlow on Jan. 7, 1956. Upon their union, the two lived for 55 memorable years on “The Farm,” the name lovingly given to the family homestead 10 miles south of Lidgerwood. They raised four children and created countless memories for all their grandchildren on "The Farm.” Some of the family’s favorite memories include tractor and wagon rides, waking up early to the smell of Iver’s famous Silver Dollar buttermilk pancakes, lighting fireworks, numerous hunting and fishing adventures, visiting a haunted, abandoned house on land Iver farmed, sledding down the steep hill in the pasture, Iver hiding warm Easter eggs outside for the grandchildren to magically discover, reading books, taking mid-day naps and listening to him playing the harmonica.
In 2011 Iver sold the land and moved into Lidgerwood where he and Elizabeth retired. In 2018, they moved to Blaine, Minnesota, to live with their daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Kelly Duerr.
Iver can be described as someone who was always known for his warm hugs and infectious smile which lit up a room. So here’s to you, Dad, Grandpa, Gpa. Thank you for your 95 years of being a strong leader whose selfless character leaves us with hearts full of love, a lifetime of memories and the passion to continue your legacy with a grateful spirit.
Iver was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Emma Lentz; brother Marvin; infant sister Ardelle; sisters Elvira Kackman-Walker, Lucinda Funfar, Darlene Best, Karen Swinjakow, son-in-law Earl Smith, brothers-in-law Wilbur Kackman, Richard Walker, Donald Funfar, and Duane Best. Iver is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth; daughters Peggy Smith, Susan (Kelly) Duerr; sons Iver Lentz Jr. (Sheila) and Vincent (Steph) Lentz; and 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be given to the church for a memorial for Iver. Online guestbook is available at www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
