J. Leon Novetzke was born Aug. 3, 1920 to Leo and Rose Novetzke. He passed away March 12, 2020 at Fergus Falls Veterans Home.
A public visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. July 20, 2020 from followed by a private family service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
