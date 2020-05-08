Jack Thompson, 84, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at The Leach Home, Wahpeton, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. With the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family service will be held in the coming days with a larger public service at a later date to honor Jack's life.
Jack L. Thompson was born Oct. 14, 1935, the son of Ernest and Hazel (Williamson) Thompson at Ogema, Minnesota. He grew up there and graduated from New York Mills High School in 1953. Following graduation Jack joined the Maritime Merchant Marines. He joined the U. S. Air Force in November 1954. After basic training, Jack was assigned to Alconbury Air Force Base in Huntington, England, where he served for three years. He was discharged at Chanute Field, in Rantoul, Illinois.
On Oct. 11, 1958, Jack was united in marriage to Marilyn Jane Anderson at the First Congregational Church in Wadena, Minnesota. He reenlisted that same year. During his time in the Air Force, Jack spent seven months in Istanbul, Turkey, and in 1967 was transferred to Osan Air Force Base in Korea. He retired from the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 1, 1975. Medals awarded included the Presidential Unit Citation and National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal in Korea, Korean Service Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
In 1976, Jack graduated from Wadena Technical College with a degree in accounting, and in 1977, he attended the Reisch World-Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. In 1983, Jack purchased land in New York Mills, Minnesota, and became partner at Hilltop Homes mobile home sales. In 1987, Jack was hired as Veterans Service Officer for Wilkin County, Minnesota, a job that Jack truly enjoyed. Following 18 years of service to veterans, Jack retired in 2003. Jack also served as the Emergency Management Director for Wilkin County during the flood of 1997 and as the county’s Affirmative Action Officer for five years.
His wife, Marilyn, preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2007, following a five-year battle with cancer.
In his younger years Jack enjoyed fishing. He wrote many poems and country western songs that he enjoyed sharing with his children and grandchildren. Jack had a kind heart and enjoyed helping people and families in need by providing a Thanksgiving meal or by making a monetary donation so a family could purchase Christmas presents. Jack also enjoyed giving a dollar to a “golden girl” each day which stems from his time spent serving in Istanbul, Turkey.
Jack is a member of the United Methodist Church and served in the Breckenridge Rotary Club for seven years. He is a Life Member and past Commander of the VFW, Post 2766, Wahpeton, North Dakota; DAV, Chapter 25, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Military Order of the Cootie, Pup Tent 3, Wahpeton, North Dakota; and 62 year member and past Commander and state officer of the American Legion, Post 53, Breckenridge, Minnesota. He is a member of the Minnesota Association of Veterans Service Officers; Life Member of the International War Alliance; and charter member of AmVets in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Jack also served in the Wilkin County Honor Guard.
Jack will be greatly missed by his three children: Flint (Kelly) Thompson, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Cheryl (Tim) Stoll, Dent, Minnesota; and Joy (Paul) Eichhorn, Breckenridge, Minnesota; grandchildren: Emily (Michael) Neels, Erica (Gerald) Loher, Ennon (Zane) Kotschwar and Elliot (Marissa) Stoll, Jordan Thompson, and Jaclyn (Eric) Kron, and Evonne and Olivia Eichhorn; great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Caleb, Caden, Eden, Easton, Elaina, Ensley, and Elsie; sister: Irene (Duane “Bud”) Frost; his sister-in-law: Bonnie Thompson; and special friend and caregiver Cindy Ekberg and her family, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and her puppy Mia, who brought much joy to Jack.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Marilyn; parents, Ernest and Hazel Thompson; sister, Martha Hanson, and her husband, Glenn; brothers, Robert Thompson, and Jack’s twin brother, James "Pete" Thompson, and his wife Vi.
Obituary submitted by Jack's loving family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.