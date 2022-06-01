Jacob Fehr, 25, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. Jacob had battled depression and alcoholism but has now been taken into the arms of the Lord and given peaceful rest.
There will be two services held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, June 2, preceded by visitation from 5-7 p.m. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, with a visitation one hour prior. The burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Jan. 8, 1997, to Steve and Michelle Fehr, the Wahpeton/Breckenridge community was always Jacob’s home. He attended Wahpeton Senior High, where he was the captain of the tennis team and met so many of his life-long friends. He loved listening to music of all genres, especially opera, adventuring to new places, and above all, connecting with friends and family.
A beloved son, brother, and friend to many, Jacob was kind-hearted to everyone he met, and he had a gift for bringing joy and laughter to brighten people’s day. In the last year of his life, Jacob found a family and allies within Alcoholics Anonymous where he worked to accomplish 14 months of sobriety, one of his proudest achievements. Even amidst his own struggles, he had a giving, generous heart. Please take every opportunity to reach out to the people around you. It can make a world of difference in a person’s life.
Jacob is preceded in death by his grandparents: Janet, Lloyd, Bob, and Tom. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Michelle; his brothers, Matthew and David; grandmother, Ruth; aunts and uncles: Tony and Alice, Tim and Tina, and Michon; his cousins: Hannah and Chelsi, Liam and Alli, Maia, and Jenna; all of his friends and the many people supporting and seeking recovery each day.
In lieu of flowers and plants, monetary memorials will go to local alcohol addiction support groups, the North Dakota chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the First Steps Program at The Village Family Service Center.
Obit submitted by Jacob’s loving family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
