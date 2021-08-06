Jacqueline “Jackie” Blaufuss, 80, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge. 

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, followed by a Rosary at 5:45 p.m. and a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.  Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Leo Moenkedick officiating.  Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

