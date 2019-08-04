Jacquie Hutchison, 94
Jacquie Hutchison, 94, died July 19, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with family in attendance with assistance from Hospice.
A visitation will take place from 10:30-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.
Jacquie was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 9, 1925. She married John Hutchison in 1946 and later they moved from Ohio to California in 1952 with their two children, where they remained for 45 years. In California, she danced several years with the San Francisco Ballet Company.
Thereafter, she pursued her love of horses and became a riding instructor for many years, continuing well into her 80s.
Jacquie was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1997 and sister, Mary Jo in 2018 and brother, Fred in 1950.
Jacquie is survived by her sister, Glo Jones; son, John (Christal) and daughter, Sky (Oscar) and six grandchildren.
Willie, Jacquie’s favorite horse for many years, coincidentally died of natural causes July 20, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.
