Jake Schreiner, 31, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his residence.

His Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, with visitation two hours prior. Rene Hasbargen will officiate. 

