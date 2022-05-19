Jake Wolter, 53, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Beverly Libby will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
Jake James Wolter was born to Myrnabelle (Desjarlais) Smith on July 6, 1968, in Fargo, North Dakota. By 1989, Jake graduated from Breckenridge High School and set his roots in the area close to the two families he was blessed with. Jake had many talents and learned many skills throughout his life. He traveled all over the nation trucking, yet he returned to the Breckenridge area and worked with the children of The Circle of Nations School.
Jake had two collections in his life: hats and tractor models. He had tractors all over his home and always adding more. He had a vicious sweet tooth and could never say no. He truly had a big heart for his family and loved hanging out with his many nieces and nephews.
Jake’s memory will live on through his only daughter, Stephanie Peterson; his mother, Myrnabelle (John) Smith; his siblings, Christopher (Nicole) Desjarlais, Matthew Desjarlais, Violet (Neil) Klinkhammer, Lita Doran, Melissa Wolter, Gerald (Sheridy) Wolter, Michael Wolter, Terri (Bryan) DuMarce, Jackie Crawford; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Judy Wolter; his brother, George Libby; and his grandparents, Gabriel and Violet Desjarlais.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
