James Allen “Jim” DeVries, 79, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023, at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo with family by his side.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 9, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 420 Third Avenue North, Wahpeton. Visitation will be held one-hour prior at the church.
Jim was born on June 10, 1943, to Elmer and Inez (Keeney) DeVries in Wahpeton. He grew up in Wahpeton and graduated from Wahpeton High School. He entered the U.S. Air Force after high school in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1965, after which he attended North Dakota State School of Science where he attained his associate’s degree in business.
He began working at the Daily News in Wahpeton in 1967. He met Claudia Ross of Campbell, Minnesota, and the two were married on Sept. 13, 1969. Jim and Claudia were blessed with two children, Chris and Heather.
Jim was employed by the Daily News until his retirement in 2005. During that time, he worked in ad sales and became the Assistant Publisher of the paper. It was through these jobs that he got to know so many people in the community.
He and Claudia were both active in the Wahpeton Jaycees where Jim earned many honors including being club president. Many lifelong friends were made during the Jaycee years. He was also a member of the Wahpeton Vet’s Club and an American Legion Adjutant.
Jim had many passions, but none so much as his five grandchildren. They brought much joy to his life and he never missed a chance to ask how they were doing and what he could do to help them along.
He also enjoyed watching his Green Bay Packers and even purchased stock in 1998.
Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Claudia; children Chris (Becky) DeVries, Wahpeton and Heather (Brian) Heger, West Fargo, North Dakota; grandchildren Emily DeVries, Fargo, North Dakota, Logan Heger, West Fargo, Brady DeVries and Leah DeVries, Wahpeton, and Sawyer Heger, West Fargo; sister Barbara Couillard, Breckenridge, Minnesota; sister-in-law Joyce DeVries, Wahpeton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Inez DeVries; in-laws Ray and Gladys Ross; brother Gene DeVries; sister Connie Smith; sister-in-law Janice Buck; brothers-in-law Dale Couillard and Fred Buck; and niece Faith Couillard.
The family would like to thank the EMTs and ambulance crew, as well as the hospital and hospice staff, for all they did for Jim in his final days.
