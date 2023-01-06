James Allen “Jim” DeVries, 79

James Allen “Jim” DeVries, 79

James Allen “Jim” DeVries, 79, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023, at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo with family by his side.

To plant a tree in memory of James DeVries as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries