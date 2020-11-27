James Allen Stone, 89, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and formerly of the Barney, North Dakota, area, passed away at St. Francis Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. 

Due to the national health crisis, services will be held and announced at a later date.

