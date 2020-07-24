James Bernard Reiland, 85 of Casa Grande, Arizona, born in Mantador, North Dakota, passed away on July 20, 2020.

Kind hearted and helpful by nature, Mr. Reiland, formerly of Mpls, Minnesota, worked for the same company for 42 years.

He is preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Lucy Reiland and a brother, LaMoine.

He is survived by four adult children, five grandchildren, two brothers, Harold and Dennis (Linda) Reiland, and one sister, Diane, who was his caregiver in his later years.

A private interment will be at Ft. Snelling, St. Paul, Minnesota.

