James “Bogie” Bogenreif, 64

James “Bogie” Bogenreif, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Jim Bogenreif was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Graceville, Minnesota, the son of Ed and Emily (Lillehaug) Bogenreif. He was raised in Breckenridge, Minnesota and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1978. The city of Breckenridge was blessed to have Jim working with them for 40 years. Jim dedicated his life to working for the citizens of Breckenridge and the water plant, which he loved and prayed for on a daily basis. After retirement, he found a second love in working at St. Francis Medical Center as a volunteer. In his free time, Jim loved woodworking, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

