James “Bogie” Bogenreif, 64

James “Bogie” Bogenreif, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Jim Bogenreif was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Graceville, Minnesota, the son of Ed and Emily (Lillehaug) Bogenreif. He was raised in Breckenridge, Minnesota and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1978. The city of Breckenridge was blessed to have Jim working with them for 40 years. Jim dedicated his life to working for the citizens of Breckenridge and the water plant, which he loved and prayed for on a daily basis. After retirement, he found a second love in working at St. Francis Medical Center as a volunteer. In his free time, Jim loved woodworking, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Jim was survived by the love of his life, Betty, and two children, Mike (Nicky) Bogenreif, Kristy (John) O’Keefe. Jim will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Peyton, Madden, Julian, and Jalen, and by his siblings Cathy (Tim) Rice, Gene (Lois) Bogenreif, Sharon (Russ) Olson, Ron (Jill) Bogenreif and sister-in-law, Jodi Bogenreif and brother-in-law Bob Schaible.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Emily Bogenreif, sister Mary Schaible, and brothers Bill and Tim Bogenreif.
His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with his service held at 11 a.m. and officiated by Father Leo Moenkedick. A livestream of his service will be available on the funeral homes website.
