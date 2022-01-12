Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

James ‘Brutus’ Berg, 68

James “Brutus” Berg, 68 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, followed by the funeral mass at 1 p.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson.

Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries