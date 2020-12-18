James Dale Anderson, Jr., 63

James Dale Anderson, Jr., beloved son, father, and grandfather, age 63, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec.15, 2020, at Bethany Retirement Living, Fargo, North Dakota.
Services will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home at 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Elk Creek Cemetery in rural Wyndmere. Pastor Dominick Warne, of Harvest Outreach, Wahpeton will officiate.
Due to COVID restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing maintained. Those who wish may view the live stream beginning at noon at www.VertinMunson.com, where condolences may also be left for the family.
James was born in Fargo on Feb. 7, 1957, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, to James Anderson, Sr. and Darlene (Aljoe) Anderson of Wyndmere, North Dakota. He grew up on the family farm in Wyndmere and graduated in 1975 from Wyndmere High School. He was raised on the family farm and chose farming as his occupation. He located a job at Miller Farms, Tyler, North Dakota, where he worked for many years. He also worked as a welder at Wil-Rich Manufacturing, a job he enjoyed.
Jimmy loved the outdoors and looked forward to his annual deer hunts. He loved to fish and farm, anything that got him outside. He loved driving and was a cross country truck driver for a time. He had his own truck and would go everywhere. James was a jack of all trades and could build anything.
Jimmy is survived by his four children, Bobbi Jo (Jay) McCleery, Milnor, North Dakota; Jesse (Stacy) Griggs, Lisbon, North Dakota; Kyle (Tara) Anderson, Kindred, North Dakota; and Jenny (Dean Johnson) Anderson, Breckenridge, Minnesota. He is also loved by his grandchildren: John, Allison (Austin), Jaidyn, Maleia, Tessa, Brandt, DJ, Alex, Joey, Ashlyn, and Colten. He was also the great-grandfather to Carson and Macy; and is survived by his parents, James, Sr. and Darlene; sister, Sue (Dean) Heitkamp, Wyndmere; nieces and nephews, Joshua (Lauren) Heitkamp, Dustin (Jess) Heitkamp, and Chelsey (Nick) Lee along with great-nieces and great-nephews, Bryce, Brady, Harper Rae, Aiden, Kail, and Landry.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
James care has been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral and Cremation Service, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.