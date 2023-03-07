James David “JD” Link, 43

James David “JD” Link, 43 of Mooreton, ND, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Grand Rapids, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, with visitation one-hour prior at the church. A livestream of the services will be available on the funeral home’s website. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

