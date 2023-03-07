James David “JD” Link, 43 of Mooreton, ND, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Grand Rapids, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, with visitation one-hour prior at the church. A livestream of the services will be available on the funeral home’s website. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
James David (JD) Link was born Jan. 3, 1980, to David and Sandra (Foertsch) Link in Breckenridge, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Anthony’s Church in Mooreton, ND. He grew up on the family farm near Mooreton. In 1997, he was among three other students selected to visit Russia as part of an FFA student exchange program. JD graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1999, where he was involved in FFA.
JD was a devoted family man who was committed to helping those in the community in any way he could. You would often find him spending time with his boys or with friends and family. JD loved life and lived it to its fullest. His hobbies were snowmobiling and time at the lake. He served as President for the Southern Valley Trail Riders Association and he also served on the Board at the Bagg Farm where he volunteered many hours.
On Feb. 15, 2014, JD was united in marriage to Whitney Medenwald at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, ND. The couple lived in Wahpeton with their three boys, later making their permanent home on a farm near Mooreton, ND.
JD’s main passion outside of his family was farming. JD and Whitney loved spending time with the boys on their farm, gathering with friends to cook and socialize, weekends at the lake, and tending to their individually-named chickens. They were both active in the community, always supporting those in need.
JD is survived by his wife, Whitney, and their three sons, Treyton, Oden, and Oliver, Mooreton; his parents, David and Sandy Link, Mooreton; sister, Trisha (Brian) Nordick and their children, Landen, London, and Liam, Wahpeton, ND; sister, Chelsey (Joe) Kubela and their children, Macie, Taelor, and Jaxton, Wahpeton; father-in-law, Jeffrey Medenwald, Hankinson, ND; mother-in-law, Shannon Medenwald, Hankinson; sister-in-law, Taylor (David) Deurmier and their children, Hudson and Jocie, Artas, SD; and his maternal grandmother, Doris Riemann, Hankinson.
JD was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Norma Jean Link; grandfathers, Joseph Foertsch and William Riemann; uncle, Jerome Link; and cousin, Randy Link.
JD will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving son, and dedicated father. All who met him considered him a friend, a strong pillar of the community, and an example of the person we should all strive to be.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Bagg Bonanza Farm, PO Box 702, Mooreton, ND 58061 or Southern Valley Trail Riders Association, 17290 78th St SE, Wahpeton, ND 58075.
