James Harchenko, 91
James Harchenko, 91, of Osnabrock, North Dakota, formerly of Beach, North Dakota passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon, North Dakota. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Beach with Reverend Roger Dieterle officiating. Interment will take place at the Beach Lutheran Cemetery.
James was born on Dec. 8, 1928 in Nashua, Montana to Nicholas and Helen (Pruttis) Harchenko. He was the third of five children. He was raised in Larslan, Montana and educated in Nashua. He was a student at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana for two years. He returned to farming at Larslan at the illness of his father.
James was united in marriage to Agnes Anderson on June 6, 1954 in Beach and to this union four daughters were born: Marsha, Laree, Myra and Gwen.
After their marriage, they moved to Nashua and then to the house James built in Larslan. James and Agnes returned to Beach in 1960.
James enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing and was an avid trap shooter. He was inducted into North Dakota State Trapshooting Hall of Honor in 1991. He enjoyed working with the youth in gun club and 4-H. He was a talented gunsmith and sighted in many rifles before hunting seasons. He had a quick wit and infectious smile. He loved his family dearly and really enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Agnes; his daughter, Gwen Egly, his parents, Nicholas and Helen; his mother-in-law, Thelma Zielsdorf and his father-in-law, Charles Zielsdorf.
James is survived by his daughters, Marsha (Rip) Harber of Bozeman, Laree Bumgarner (Leslie Cameron) of Wahpeton, North Dakota, Myra (Kevin) Kosse of Bismarck, North Dakota; his son-in-law, Edwin “Sonny” Egly of Belfield, North Dakota; his brother-in-law, James (Ruth Ann) Zielsdorf of Beach; his sister, Toni (Don) Hippe of Austin, Texas; his brother, Joseph (Lida) Harchenko of Sun City West, Arizona; his 10 grandchildren; his nine great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Silha Funeral Home of Beach, North Dakota, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.