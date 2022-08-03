Purchase Access

James ‘Jim’ Bokinskie, 89

James “Jim” Bokinskie, 89, of Fargo, North Dakota, previously of Wahpeton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Bethany Retirement Homes in Fargo.

