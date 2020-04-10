James “Jim” E. Vlasaty, 85

James “Jim” E. Vlasaty, 85, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.

A private family service will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of James Vlasaty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries