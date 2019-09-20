James ‘Jim’ Petersen, 60
James “Jim” Petersen, 60, of Foxhome, Minnesota, passed away at his residence on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will continue at 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at United Methodist Church, Breckenridge, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Pastor Mark Gronseth will be officiating.
Jim was born in Breckenridge, on Feb. 22, 1959, to Merwin and Annabel (Burhans) Petersen. He grew up and attended school in Breckenridge. After graduating from Breckenridge High School in 1977, he helped his father’s custom combining business for a couple of years. Following this experience, he enjoyed working for Jim Klein Farms from 1979 to 1992.
On Dec. 28, 1990, Jim was united in marriage to Judy Barth in Breckenridge. After working on the Klein farm, Jim worked as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator for Minn-Dak, Wahpeton, North Dakota, until his passing.
Jim was deeply loved by many; he was a hard worker who never left a job unfinished, and always had a story or funny joke to share. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed tinkering on cars and riding his motorcycle. As an avid outdoorsman, he took every opportunity to spend time fishing, bow hunting, and golfing with his friends and family. Jim’s love was unconditional, his kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Jim will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 28 years, Judy Petersen of Foxhome; children, Jessica (Jim) Harty and their children, Myar, Blaine, Rylan, and Griffin, all of Breckenridge, Rick (Julie) Olthoff and their children, Donovan, Gabriel, Nathanial, all of Wahpeton, North Dakota, Patrick (Tina) Petersen and their son, Andrew of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Miranda Adams and her children, Mikael, Kayden, Aliyah, and Kinlee, all of Wahpeton; parents, Merwin and Annabel Petersen of Breckenridge; sisters, Sharon (Brian) Caspers of Fargo, North Dakota, Diane (Tim) Fox of Breckenridge, and Patti (Gene) Harris of Wahpeton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Cremers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
