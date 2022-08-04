James “Jim” Richard Bokinskie, 89

James “Jim” Richard Bokinskie, 89, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away on Aug. 2, 2022.

A funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation at St. John’s Church one hour before the funeral. Reception after the service. Masks required if you have not been fully vaccinated.

