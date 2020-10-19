James Klein, 83

Blake Shelton sings about a man who quietly tills the soil, day in and day out, in “God’s Country.” Such a man quietly succumbed to a virus gripping our nation.
James Donald Klein, age 83, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota. A public visitation service was held, receiving line style, from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
COVID precautions were taken, with masks and distancing required. A private family service followed the visitation.
A public committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. Pastor Phil Blom will officiate.
James “Jim” Klein was born Sept. 14, 1937, to Henry and Jessie Mae (Burhans) Klein in Breckenridge. He spent his life in the community and on the farm, leaving for one year to attend college.
His love of nature and the outdoors were obvious in all his activities. If he was not on the seat of a tractor or combine, he was golfing, hunting, fishing, custom harvesting or spending time at the cabin on Otter Tail Lake with the family. He lived for his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Jim was a strong supporter of their high school sports in both Breckenridge and Wheaton, attending as many games as the farm would allow. He optimistically cheered on his Vikings and Twins as well. Known as one of the most social people in history, Jim could be found with his “Coffee Crew” enjoying a cup of java on a very regular basis.
James is survived by his spouse, Virginia (Perkins) Klein, Breckenridge; son, Todd Klein, Breckenridge; daughters, Cinde Barton, Breckenridge, and Darla (Tony) Thiel, Wheaton; brother, Robert (Julie) Klein, Fargo; and sister, Joann (Dean Sharbono) Johnson, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; as well as four grandchildren, Dustin (Becky) Barton, Jake (Kayla) Barton, Tyler and Carter Thiel; and great-grandchildren, Henry, Alex and Frankie Barton.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
James’s care was entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home where condolences can be left and a video of his service is available at www.josephvertinandson.com.
