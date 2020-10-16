James Klein, 83, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Essentia Health, Fargo.
The receiving line open visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a private family prayer service. The committal will be open to the public at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
