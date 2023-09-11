230912-p3-Christensen-obit

James L. Christensen, affectionately known as “Jim,” age 89, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Jim was born June 7, 1934, to George and Minnie Christensen in Breckenridge, MN. He grew up on the family farm near Doran, MN. He attended elementary school in Doran and went on to graduate from Breckenridge High School in 1952. During high school, he worked at Wings Pontiac greasing cars. After high school, Jim attended North Dakota State School of Science for 1 year studying auto mechanics. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and he served on Midway Island on the fire crew. He was honorably discharged in 1955 after his dad passed away.

After his service in the Navy, Jim began farming with his brother Ralph. He was a devoted son and brother, checking in with his mom daily, and always willing to help his sisters. His mom encouraged him to ask the neighbor girl, who was friends with his sister Arlene, for a date. He got the nerve up one winter day, and pitchfork in hand, asked Ione Wiertzema out. She joked that she had no choice but to say “yes.” On June 1, 1957, they were married and began a life of faith, family, friendships, and farming.

To plant a tree in memory of James Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries