James Martinez Jr., 56 James Martinez Jr., 56 James Joseph Martinez Jr., 56, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The Martinez family will hold an all-night wake starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with a 1 p.m. service Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Little Eagle Blue gym in Little Eagle, South Dakota. Interment will be in the Good Shepherd Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home. Red River Human Services Foundation will hold a memorial service at the TRAC Center at 207 5th St. South in Wahpeton at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. James was born Aug. 3, 1963, in Little Eagle, South Dakota, to Irene Joseph Dog Eagle and James Joseph Martinez. James came to Red River Human Services Foundation on Dec. 6, 2013. While at RRHSF, James enjoyed going to the park, walks around the neighborhood, and just relaxing outdoors. James enjoyed going to movies, listening to country and Native music. He enjoyed attending powwows, often reminiscing about his time dancing in pow wows as a young boy. James was known to be a jokester and everyone will remember his big contagious smile. All his friends and those who worked with James at RRHSF were blessed to be a part of his life. James will be greatly missed.
James Joseph Martinez Jr., 56, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The Martinez family will hold an all-night wake starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with a 1 p.m. service Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Little Eagle Blue gym in Little Eagle, South Dakota. Interment will be in the Good Shepherd Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.
Red River Human Services Foundation will hold a memorial service at the TRAC Center at 207 5th St. South in Wahpeton at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
James was born Aug. 3, 1963, in Little Eagle, South Dakota, to Irene Joseph Dog Eagle and James Joseph Martinez. James came to Red River Human Services Foundation on Dec. 6, 2013.
While at RRHSF, James enjoyed going to the park, walks around the neighborhood, and just relaxing outdoors. James enjoyed going to movies, listening to country and Native music. He enjoyed attending powwows, often reminiscing about his time dancing in pow wows as a young boy. James was known to be a jokester and everyone will remember his big contagious smile. All his friends and those who worked with James at RRHSF were blessed to be a part of his life. James will be greatly missed.
