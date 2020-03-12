James O. Kysilka, 91
James Otto Kysilka, 91, of Rogers, Arkansas, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Lilac Memory Care Unit in Moorhead, Minnesota.
A celebration of life will be held this summer.
James was born on Nov. 2, 1928 in Sisseton, South Dakota, to Otto and Margaret (Ernster) Kysilka. James and his brother Harold were raised on a farm in Fairmount, North Dakota. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1946 and promptly joined the Marine Corps. He was assigned to Marine Air Group 32, VMF 224 as an aircraft mechanic. He attended North Dakota State School of Science to learn the machinist trade.
In 1952, he married LaVonne Mahler and they raised five children; Craig, Kay, Steve, Tim, and Rob. Lavonne died in 1985 and Steve died in 1989.
In 1987, James met and married his high school friend, Gwen Bonine Ahman. They spent their last few years in Rogers before Gwen passed in 2012. Gwen had three daughters, Gail, Gerri (Kevin) Viber, and Jen. While retired, he and Gwen traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe, gathering family history data and writings.
James was employed at Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in Livermore, California and American Crystal Sugar Research Center in Moorhead. James also spent many hours volunteering at Open Avenues Adult Developmental Center in Rogers, inventing new ways to help the handicap to be employed. James was honored as “Man of the Year” in Rogers for his work at Open Avenues.
James was known for his busy hands and hardworking attitude. He was able to invent new ways to make everyday items work better. He was very social and loved to tell jokes and make new friends everywhere he went. In his free time, he enjoyed a game of bridge.
James is survived by his children, Craig Kysilka, Kay (Ken) Krajsa, Tim (Luann) Kysilka, and Rob Kysilka; seven grandchildren, Kristi, James, Sam, Michon, Maggie, MiKayla, and Christopher; and five great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his wives, LaVonne and Gwen Kysilka; son, Steve; and brother, Harold.
Wright Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Moorhead, is entrusted with arrangements.
