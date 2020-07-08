James P. Lingen, 83 of Mantador, North Dakota passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 11-2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 followed by the funeral mass at 2:30 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mantador, North Dakota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Mantador.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
