James P. Lingen, 83
James P. Lingen, 83, passed away at Essentia Health, Fargo, North Dakota, in the early morning of July 7, 2020.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 followed by the funeral mass at 2:30 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mantador, North Dakota, Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mantador. In lieu of flowers the family will be donating to a local charity.
James Peter Lingen was born June 2, 1937 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the son of John and Mildred (Fettes) Lingen. He grew up on the family farm near Mantador, North Dakota, and attended elementary school in Mantador and graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1955. He also attended NDSCS for electrical.
In his young adulthood, he worked at Kanera’s Bar until he met the love of his life, Marilyn Dozak. They were united in marriage on July 8, 1972 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota. They were blessed with two children, Melissa Ann and Kevin James.
He was a lifelong farmer in the Mantador area. He loved antique tractors, fishing and had a soft spot for dogs. He was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. In his younger years he enjoyed playing amateur baseball in Mantador. Our dad was an avid sports fan. The Minnesota Twins and Hankinson Pirates were at the top of his play list.
During his retirement he enjoyed having coffee with his friends at the Mantador Fire Hall and driving around on his daily crop tours. He rarely missed one of his granddaughter’s games. He always got a kick out of his twin granddaughters’ sayings.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; daughter Melissa and husband Tom Guttormson; son, Kevin and wife Amanda Lingen; granddaughters Libby, Hannah, Mya and Leah Lingen; brothers Jerry (Louise), Wayne (Vicki), Paul (Lynette), John (Becky), David (Nancy), Peter (Deb), Ken (Denise) and sister Janice Lingen.
James was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred; grandparents, Fred and Mary Fettes and Peter and Mary Lingen, and brother George.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
