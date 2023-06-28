James Peterson Sr., 75

James Stewart Peterson Sr., 75, of Lisbon, North Dakota, formerly Fargo, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Lisbon Hospital.
He was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Kenmare, North Dakota, to Kenneth and Evangeline (Wolkenhauer) Peterson. He grew up and received his education in Flaxton. After graduation, Jim joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. After his honorable discharge, he attended school for auto mechanics. On May 7, 1971, he was united in marriage to Rose Reiss in Moorhead, Minnesota. They made North Dakota their home in various places. Rose passed away on Oct. 18, 2019. Jim became a resident of the North Dakota Veteran’s Home in 2022 where he resided until the time of his death.
Jim is survived by his sons: Terrance Peterson, Shannon Peterson, Clint Peterson, and James (Cindy) Peterson, Jr. He is also survived by his siblings: Danny (Lynnel) Peterson, Kenneth (O’ann) Peterson, Sandford (In-Soon) Peterson, Lucille “Sis” Agrelo, and Sylvia (James) Weaver. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Larry, Tommy, and Kelly; a brother-in-law, Johnny Agrelo and two nieces: Pam Agrelo and Connie Weaver.
A memorial service with military honors will be held onat 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Lisbon. Memories may be shared and viewed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com on his obituary page.
