James Roland Lentz, 76, resided in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and passed away there with only a few friends near because of COVID-19, on Dec. 17, 2020. His family visited him there a few weeks before he passed, but were forced to visit him on a phone through a window due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Services for Jim will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, at 11 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021. Burial service will be held in Hansboro, North Dakota, at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021. His nephew Ryan Taylor will do the eulogy. Condolences can be sent to Holly Hunziker, 812 Second Ave. S., Glasgow, MT 59230.
James was born on Aug. 15, 1944 in Cando, North Dakota. Jim spent his early years in Hansboro, and attended school there through third grade. He then went to school in Rolla, North Dakota, Warren, Minnesota, and Osnabrock, North Dakota, where he graduated in 1963.
He attended college in Wahpeton, earning a two-year degree. While in high school he worked for area farmers, carpenters, and mechanics, kind of a “Jim-of-all-trades.” He chose long haul trucking as his career-driving many years for ITT Trucking and others.
As a young Boy Scout, he became interested in stamp and coin collecting. He was an avid active collector until his death.
Jim is survived by two sisters: Cindy (Dan) Taylor of Glasgow, Montana, and Patricia Knopf of Fairbanks, Alaska. He is also survived by five nephews: Shayne (Melissa) Taylor of Murphy, Texas, Kevin Taylor (Latosha) of Glasgow, Ryan Taylor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Karl Knopf of Fairbanks, Alaska, and his “favorite” niece, Holly (John) Hunziker of Glasgow; great-nephews: Hayden Taylor of Clemson, South Carolina, and Lukas Knopf of Fairbanks, and great niece, Haley Taylor of Murphy, who were all proud to associate with “Uncle Jim” and listen to his stories. He is also survived by a dear friend, Rita Anderson, of Glasgow and many cousins, aunts, and uncles across the USA.
Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents Lentzs’ and Kesslers’ and his parents, Walter and Rita Lentz of Hazen, North Dakota.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
