James Smykowski, 87
James Smykowski, 87, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Catherine’s South, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, followed by the prayer service at 7:15 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo, North Dakota. Burial will be in St. Martin’s Cemetery.
James George Smykowski (often called “Big Jim”) was born July 9, 1934, to George and Kathryn Smykowski. He grew up in rural Geneseo, North Dakota, on a family farm with seven siblings and attended rural grade school in Herman Township. He graduated from Lidgerwood Public High School in 1952.
On May 3, 1956, Jim married Annette Olson. Together, Jim and Annette were blessed with seven children and raised their family on a diversified farm north of Geneseo, close to the farmstead where he was raised. Jim also worked as a Real Estate Broker and owned and operated Smykowski Auction for 55 years. His auction skills were not only used in business, but he also showed his generosity by donating his services to a variety of organizations such as Pheasants Forever, Bison Bidder Bowl and many others.
A word that described Jim to his core was “ambitious.” He was a leader in the community serving on the Lidgerwood School Board, the Lidgerwood Community Development Corporation, the Board of Directors for Dakota Estates, the Geneseo Grain and Seed Company Board of Directors, the First Bank of Lidgerwood Board, the Lidgerwood Swimming Pool Association, and the 4-H Foundation. He was also actively involved with St. Martin Church, the Elks, the Eagles, the Knights of Columbus (becoming a 4th degree Knight), the Golden Growers, El Zagal Shrine and the Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his community involvement, Jim was actively involved in politics in a variety of roles such as Precinct Committeeman and District Chairman. This involvement brought him all the way to serving as District State Senator from 1974-1980 and being a United States Congressional candidate in 1980. As a State Senator for District 26, Jim served on the State and Federal Committee, the Agriculture Committee, the Political Subdivisions, Appropriations, and the State Law Enforcement Council.
Jim also knew how to enjoy the life given to him. He had friends everywhere and knew everyone. He never passed up a card game, but in his true competitive spirit, he was somewhat fussy about his partner. (In fact, his children still have memories of waking up to the pounding of dice or him still playing cards, with his friends, from the previous night while they were getting ready for school.) He loved gardening and grew produce that benefited people statewide. He had a knack for making sausage and was never afraid to crack a beer. He also showed great generosity and pride in his kids’ and grandkids’ activities, driving thousands of miles to cheer them on in the stands.
Jim is survived by Annette, his loving wife of 65 years; son Kenneth of Lidgerwood; son Kevin of Lisbon, North Dakota; son Dennis (Constance) of Lidgerwood; son Robert of La Junta, Colorado; daughter Candia of Irrigon, Oregon; daughter Patricia (David Jacobson) of Fargo, North Dakota; brother Donald (Kay) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; sister JoAnne Lipp of Breckenridge, Minnesota; brother Joseph (Shirley) of Lidgerwood; Stanley (Sharon) of Lidgerwood; sister Mary (Tom Klubberud) of Fargo; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; George and Kathryn; son Anthony; sister Carol Baldwin; brother David Smykowski; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Smykowski; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, is entrusted with arrangements.
