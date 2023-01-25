James W. “Tree” Dassenko, 62, Dickinson, North Dakota, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, North Dakota.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.
James Wallace Dassenko was born June 18, 1960, at Hillsboro, North Dakota, the son of Wallace and Charlotte (Christenson) Dassenko. He was raised in Gwinner, North Dakota, and attended the Seventh-day Adventist Academy in Hutchinson, Minnesota, graduating in 1978. He went on to attend NDSCS in Wahpeton.
James was united in marriage to Cheryl Schobinger on April 27, 1985, at the Epiphany Catholic Church, Watford City, North Dakota. To this union a son, Ryan, was born.
They moved to Wahpeton where he worked for RDO for 25 years. The family relocated to Dickinson in 2010, and shortly thereafter he began a career with G & G Garbage LLC.
He enjoyed four-wheeling, yard care with Dave, and his companionship with his four-legged friend and sidekick, Toby.
James is survived by his wife, Cheryl, Dickinson; son, Ryan Dassenko, Dickinson; his mother, Charlotte, Milaca, Minnesota; siblings, Roger (Lois) Dassenko, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Susan Vandrovec, West Fargo, North Dakota, and John (Kim) Dassenko, Wahpeton; several nieces, nephews and extended Schobinger Family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace; and father-in-law, Carl Schobinger.
Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, is entrusted with arrangements.
