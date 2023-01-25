James W. "Tree" Dassenko, 62

James W. “Tree” Dassenko, 62, Dickinson, North Dakota, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, North Dakota.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.

To plant a tree in memory of James Dassenko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries