Jamie Jo Gunderson

With a smile that would light up any room, and a laugh that made a heart feel pure happiness, Jamie Gunderson was met by Jesus and entered Heaven, her eternal home, on June 17, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, followed by her memorial service at 1 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. Julé Ballinger will officiate the services.
Burial will be in St John’s Cemetery (rural Galchutt) following the memorial service. A live stream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
On May 7, 1977, Jamie was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to John and Peggy Carlson. She was the most perfect baby with eyes that took the world in. Jamie spent her entire life as an amazing caregiver to the young, old, and dying. She always had a way with making anyone she met feel loved and at peace. Jamie had a contagious personality that people adored.
Jamie graduated from Wahpeton High School and obtained a degree in Occupational Therapy from North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.
Jamie is survived by her husband, Korey Gunderson, and children, Arianna and Nev, Mandator, North Dakota; her parents, John and Peggy Carlson, Colfax, North Dakota; her big sister, Michelle Carlson Gietzen (Scott), Colfax; little brother, Erick (Tracy) Carlson, Wahpeton; nephews, Luke (Rachael) Gietzen; niece, Mya Gietzen; nephews, Odin, Dane, and Alec Carlson; Jackson and Tyler Burchill, and niece, Jeanna Burchill, her mother-in-law, Valerie Gunderson, Buxton, North Dakota; brothers-in-law, Jim Gunderson, Climax, North Dakota, and Shawn Gunderson, Reynolds, North Dakota; nieces, Ashley and Samantha Gunderson; her grandmother, Shirley Hoffert, Mesa, Arizona; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jamie was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Gayhart Gunderson; paternal grandparents, Ebb and Sally Carlson; maternal grandparents, Kenneth, and Maxine Hoffert; uncles, Keith and Kent Carlson; and Jamie’s beloved dog Snoop.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jamie’s family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
